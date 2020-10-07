America is under attack.
Regardless of ideology, whether you are a Republican, Democrat, Independent, dyed-in-the-wool Trumper or any other persuasion, you must be concerned about the current state of our government.
It was founded with three branches — executive, legislative and judicial. Our government was intended to be a system of checks and balances.
Trump owns all three. The system of checks and balances has been lost.
Executive: As commander in chief he demands total loyalty to him, to hell with the Constitution. He has hired and fired until he has only "yes men" on his staff.
Legislative: He is the leader of the majority party who follow him in lock step. After being impeached for extortion, the entire Republican Senate voted to acquit him while calling no witnesses and no dissent.
Judicial: He has appointed more than 200 federal judges. With the replacement of Ginsburg he will have appointed three Supreme Court judges, loading the court to be favorable to him. At the apparent urging of Trump, the attorney general has declared Seattle, Portland and New York cities in a state of anarchy. With an AG who is loyal to him, he owns the judicial system.
He has used this power to subvert our government.
Emoluments: Payments for use of Trump properties.
Extortion: Holding up military aid to Ukraine.
Misappropriation of funds: Used military funds to support his wall.
Favoritism in the courts: Pardoning of Flynn and Stone after they were convicted of illegally assisting his campaign.
Ignore the Constitution: Intention to override the 14th Amendment with an executive order.
And now his plan to steal an election by loading the Electoral College with favorable electors, regardless of popular vote and taking it to the Supreme Court which owes him their position.
Regardless of what you think of Trump, you may call this a strong leader, authoritarian, dictator, demagogue, etc. However, it is not the government created by our Founding Fathers. It is a danger to the America we know and we must reverse it at the voting booth. Early voting will insure your ballot is received prior to Nov. 3.
David Ebbert
Enterprise
