I would like to comment in response to the Chieftain‘s front-page article highlighting our county commissioners signing the Nov. 18 letter to Gov. Kate Brown concerning her COVID-19 actions.
First, I would point out that the economy and the pandemic are directly related. The sooner we get a handle on the pandemic, the sooner we will have economic recovery. As a community, we must all work to stop the virus spread. This is not a political issue; it is a health care issue. This is not a freedom issue; it is a temporary disruption.
County Commissioners Todd Nash and Susan Roberts seek local control over COVID-19 restrictions rather than state control, claiming that a “one-size-fits-all” solution is not appropriate for rural areas. I do not object to local control. However, I would want the pandemic protocols to be determined by our health care professionals, not politicians. Commissioners should support local health care guidelines to keep our community safe and promote additional stimulus funding and economic assistance for our business community, local government and the unemployed.
Please follow COVID guidelines and support our local businesses.
Jon Larson
Enterprise
