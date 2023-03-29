This responds to the story on funding a Wallowa Lake egress road ("State invests $30,000 for emergency egress road," Wednesday, March 15). The article has multiple errors and omissions. The issue deserves accuracy and clarity.
First, that egress location would be a public danger, not a benefit. In 2021, I was part of a team tasked by Lakeshore Water Cooperative to investigate and express concerns to OPRD based on Lakeshore Coop ownership of system infrastructure, water resources and firefighting tactical locations on Lakeshore Road. My background was relevant — 25 years of Army tactics, maneuvers and planning experience.
Within our task force, I conducted risk analysis of traffic volumes and egress convergences, including natural chokepoints, driveways and intersections. The result was a congested 4.2-mile convoy with multiple failure points that would be lethal. It’s a strategically dangerous egress. I’ll post information at our website: www.lwdc.info.
Second, that corner of Wallowa Lake instead deserves natural protection, not new logging and bulldozing. (There is no old logging road connecting the park with lakeshore.) It is the last wildlife corridor/connectivity between Wallowa Lake and the wilderness without roads or homes. It is the site of multiple springs feeding Wallowa Lake (one is the second largest spring at the lake). It is a last undisturbed remnant of Nez Perce homeland at Wallowa Lake.
Third, the description of West Moraine owners "eager" for this is the reverse of the truth. I’ve spoken with many in my community, have gone door-to-door discussing fire and public safety, and have never met anyone favoring this dangerous and resource-wasteful idea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.