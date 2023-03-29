This responds to the story on funding a Wallowa Lake egress road ("State invests $30,000 for emergency egress road," Wednesday, March 15). The article has multiple errors and omissions. The issue deserves accuracy and clarity.

First, that egress location would be a public danger, not a benefit. In 2021, I was part of a team tasked by Lakeshore Water Cooperative to investigate and express concerns to OPRD based on Lakeshore Coop ownership of system infrastructure, water resources and firefighting tactical locations on Lakeshore Road. My background was relevant — 25 years of Army tactics, maneuvers and planning experience.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.