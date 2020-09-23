In the 1950s when my parents, farmers on Prairie Creek, discussed family relatives, the atmosphere in the room became tense with unspoken memories. At 74 years of age, I have stumbled upon what I now believe was the reason for this.
My mother was a Bennett who first grew up on Indian Creek near Elgin and later on a place north of Enterprise. The Bennetts first came to the Northwest by the Oregon Trail when my mother’s grandfather, William Martin Bennett, arrived between 1864 and 1870. He first built a cabin on what used to be called Bennett Flat, now called Enterprise, and then moved to the Indian Creek area. Bennett was a farmer, stockman and also worked at odd jobs.
On May 25, 1886, while supervising a road crew of inmates in Union County, he had a physical interaction with Orlando L. LeGore, who resided near Hurricane Creek and who sometimes freighted goods between counties. According to court depositions, in an unprovoked attack, LeGore assaulted Bennett and left him unconscious for several hours. LeGore left and was not seen for several weeks.
On July 5, 1886, LeGore rode his wagon to Bennett’s house, stopped and reached under the seat for something, which Bennett thought was a gun, so Bennett shot LeGore, killing him. At the age of 48, Bennett was found guilty of murder in 1887 and sentenced to life in the Oregon State Prison.
During his time in prison, Bennett became the personal chauffeur of Gov. Sylvester Pennorfor, and in 1893 received a full pardon from the governor. He returned to Elgin but was shunned and disowned by all of the Bennett family and died a lonely man, according to those who knew him.
After finding this out last year and reflecting on it for some time, I have concluded that my mother was ashamed of her grandfather and felt tainted in comparison to my father’s family. I now feel strongly that had we been able to somehow know and discuss this old history in a compassionate way, we might have soothed my mother’s feelings and removed much of the tension arising from discussing family relatives. There is much more about this story on FindAGrave.com.
A knowledge of historical facts matters much more than opinion, and ignorance leads to many unfortunate misunderstandings. We see it every day in this year of 2020. Ignorance is not bliss.
Roger W. Hockett
Newcastle, Wash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.