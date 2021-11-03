The Chieftain is gender biased in its sports coverage.
For the past several weeks, the Joseph High School girls volleyball team has been on a historic run of wins, including going undefeated in Old Oregon League play and winning the District 7 tournament (for only the second time since the 1980s) to advance to state. During that time, the Chieftain has repeatedly chosen to highlight football and boys cross-country over covering volleyball. I don’t grudge those teams and individuals the coverage, but I do object to those stories receiving at least three times the space in the sports section than the girls receive.
This Oct. 27 issue took the cake. Instead of detailed coverage of the Eagles' win at district last weekend and publishing the all-league team members from Wallowa and Joseph and player of the year who is from Joseph — all of whom were announced at the end of the volleyball tournament — the Chieftain chose to publish and feature at the top of its sports section a detailed retrospective of the best decades of football at each school in the county. The coverage of the girls' story takes one minute to read, according to the Chieftain web site. The football retrospective is a four-minute read. This choice only served to emphasize your bias.
Step up and do the right thing. Cover girls sports with the same dedication and column space as you give to boys sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.