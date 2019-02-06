The Golden Arrow 4-H Club had a meeting on January 22, 2019. We went over rules and important dates. We also filled out enrollment forms. We have 36 members.
We elected officers. Our president is Gunnar McDowell, our vice-president isTessa Duncan, our secretary is Savannah Rynearson, and I, Katelynn Melville, am the reporter.
After our meeting, we ate cake pops made by Sarah Tippett.
Our next meeting is February 19, 2019 at 7 pm at the Clover Leaf Hall. Remember to bring canned food for the food drive.
Katelynn Melville
