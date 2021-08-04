On July 21, our congressional Representative Cliff Bentz, along with many of his GOP colleagues, signed a letter to “Leaders of Democratic States” decrying the Cuban dictatorship and calling upon our allies to support the impassioned pleas for democracy by that island’s beleaguered population. Unfortunately, the crocodilian nature of the tears shed by Republicans for oppressed Cubans has been revealed by GOP actions here at home.
Mr. Bentz and his colleagues chose to support Trump’s Big Lie of a stolen election by voting against certifying Joe Biden’s electoral win. They then refused to endorse a bipartisan investigation into the Jan. 6 terrorist attack on the Capitol incited by their leader. Even worse, their party has passed laws across the country to suppress voting rights and enable partisan bodies to overturn elections. Republican lawmakers seem to believe that they will have a hard time holding or gaining power unless they rig the electoral game and crush democracy in the U.S.
It appears obvious that the Trump cult, whether through its congressional wing (the GOP), or its paramilitary wing (the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, etc.), has no goal beyond the termination of our tradition of fair elections so that in 2024 they can turn Trump into America’s Fidel.
Stephen Ducat
Joseph
