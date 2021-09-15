On the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 1, I attended a rally at the Wallowa County Courthouse for "Stop the Mandates." It was extremely well-attended for being on a work/school day. People of all ages were represented, and all came together with a common goal. The goal was to end the vaccination and mask mandates in the state of Oregon.
I was approached, through social media, to represent people who could not attend and in less than 24 hours garnered over 150 signatures. These signatures were from teachers and school staff, nurses, health care professionals, frontline workers, military personnel and retirees, many of whom will lose their jobs and positions if vaccine mandates are enforced.
Are enforced mandates worth losing hospital staff, school staff and firefighters? Furthermore, it has been threatened that if they lose their jobs due to a choice of freedom they will not receive unemployment benefits, yet people who quit their jobs early on in the pandemic, simply due to virus fear, were not only rewarded with unemployment benefits, but extra money every week.
Many of these folks have worked through the pandemic, some of these folks will lose their jobs, some of these folks are even vaccinated, but all of these folks believe in freedom of choice. My question for those who support a foreign substance being injected into an unwilling participant is, what is next? What will be mandated next?
I am not an anti-vaxxer, nor am I against people who choose to receive a COVID vaccine or to wear a mask. The "science" states that the vaccinated can still get, spread and carry the virus, so it seems a moot subject for getting a jab that has only been tested for a few months. This, of course, is my opinion. I support the right to choose, the right for freedom. Government overreach will affect everyone eventually if not stopped now. I choose freedom.
Judy Kinsley
Joseph
