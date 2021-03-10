Roy and I lived in Enterprise from 1995-2001. Roy worked in the schools and I worked at Wallowa County Mental Health. We loved living there.
We live in Newberg, Oregon now. A few weeks ago we were passing Burgerville when we saw a sign "Wallowa Burgers from GrassFed Beef." We each had one. They were huge and delicious.
We wondered which farm they were from. Imagine our surprise to get a Chieftain with the Carman farm article in it. Yes, the beef was wonderful and made us feel a little at home. Lots of good memories.
Roy and Karen McConaughey
Newberg
