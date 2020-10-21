As the season changes and OHA records are updated to reflect the second COVID-19 death in our county, and as I await news of friends who were recently exposed in other counties, I want to turn your attention to the people who care for and about us, right here, right now.
Thank you to the doctors, nurses, counselors and caregivers who are helping us be healthy, sometimes at their own risk.
Thank you to the quilt guild members and needlecrafters who sewed quantities of facemasks and distributed them for free when masks were not available for purchase.
Thanks to the many volunteers of Wallowa County Community Action Network who have and are prepared to support our caregivers and community.
Thanks to Slow Food Wallowas and Community Connection and generous neighbors for your efforts in ensuring those who lost work this year have the resources to feed their kids and elders.
Thanks to all the other nonprofits, agencies and contractors and businesses who worked hard to adapt their services, ranging from online art shows, presentations and book clubs to permitting, licenses, essential goods and services and food delivery to help us AND keep us safe.
Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.
KC Bowman
Joseph
