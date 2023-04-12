I have a message for Bill Hansell, Bobby Levy, Mike McCarter and the rest who think Idaho is GREATER than Oregon: if you like the way they do things in Idaho, it’s a free country — why don’t you move there?
I chose to live in the great state of Oregon and and don’t mind paying my share of taxes for the terrific state parks, publicly accessible coastline, excellent social services and a health care safety net for our citizens. I enjoy our excellent rural hospital (Idaho’s rural health care is severely stressed by its lack of participation in federal Medicare), services for seniors and veterans, community transportation options, recycling and state support of cultural centers and the arts (Josephy Center, Wallowa Land Trust, and many more).
Oregon laws protect rural lands from rapacious development. In spite of the propaganda being circulated by the gerrymanderers, the truth is that in Wallowa County we get more state funding support per capita than anyone on the west side, supporting our roads and infrastructure, recreation, health services, game management, and more. So — tell you what: work through the democratic process to effect change in policies you don’t like —or move to a state that better suits you. You’ve got no right to make me move, but I’ll help you pack!
