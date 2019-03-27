I would like to thank the Chieftain for the recent articles on women ranchers in Wallowa County. The articles were well written and very informative. When the new editor was hired I thought if I see him I will tell him to write more articles on our ranchers, farmers and loggers.
Well he beat me to it but I was somewhat discouraged to hear the criticism that he didn’t mention the men. The article wasn’t intended to slight the men, it was to highlight the fact that women play a big role in our local economy, and the articles accomplished that. I would like to see more thank you's for some excellent articles.
Dennis Sands
Joseph
