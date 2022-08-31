Years ago, when our group of county and Nez Perce folks got together and started the CJD’s Friendship Feast and Dance at the Indian campgrounds by the rodeo, I was aghast at the racial slurs and degrading language about the Nez Perce tribal members that were liberally used by the rodeo announcer. It drifted across and into the Indian’s encampment. Really, it was shocking. How could such language be entertaining to anyone? I stopped attending the then ironically named Chief Joseph Days Rodeo because of it.
Mr. Bradshaw’s recent article about the 2022 CJD rodeo announcer and clown was insightful. I closely read the section where he interviewed the clown and the announcer. Both seemed to justify the hateful and prejudiced language and jokes they relied upon as rodeo “entertainment” by referencing their followers’ evident support of such language.
In my mind, having followers should not give justification to their brand of entertainment. Jesus had followers, and so did Hitler. One preached love and saved souls; the other preached hate and murdered people.
From the emotional response of some attendees of this years CJD rodeo, hate seemed to be intertwined in the language of the rodeo announcer and the clown. It was a terrible message of “hate of the other” (i.e., Democrats, liberals and "Those Who Don’t Support our Previous President"). As a practicing Christian, I support the message of love.
I therefore encourage my thoughtful neighbor Terry Jones to also support the message of love and hire someone else next year. I would recommend this year’s Spray Rodeo announcer. He was fun, inclusive and wholesomely entertaining for everyone there.
