Years ago, when our group of county and Nez Perce folks got together and started the CJD’s Friendship Feast and Dance at the Indian campgrounds by the rodeo, I was aghast at the racial slurs and degrading language about the Nez Perce tribal members that were liberally used by the rodeo announcer. It drifted across and into the Indian’s encampment. Really, it was shocking. How could such language be entertaining to anyone? I stopped attending the then ironically named Chief Joseph Days Rodeo because of it.

Mr. Bradshaw’s recent article about the 2022 CJD rodeo announcer and clown was insightful. I closely read the section where he interviewed the clown and the announcer. Both seemed to justify the hateful and prejudiced language and jokes they relied upon as rodeo “entertainment” by referencing their followers’ evident support of such language.

