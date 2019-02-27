We have been watching the construction of the new Enterprise City Hall – along with many other Wallowa County folks. As ardent viewers, we want to thank the capable team of Wellens-Farwell Construction Company.
We are in awe of the tenacity and hard work involved in completing this project. Bone chilling days didn’t slow progress as the workers put together a metal building. Every day, most before the crack of dawn in snow, sleet, ice and frigid temperatures – the team was there making progress. We are impressed and grateful.
Thank you. Just wanted you to know you were appreciated.
Hailie, Kathleen and Emma Hillock Insurance
Enterprise
