In response to last week’s Voice of the Chieftain, I wanted to take a few minutes to introduce myself as the incumbent and let everyone know why the position on the Wallowa County Health Care District Board of Directors is important to me.
My name is Nancy Crenshaw, and I have had the pleasure of living, working, and volunteering in Wallowa County for 45 years. Twenty of those years were spent as an educator, creating bonds with students and families in our community. Over the years, I have been incredibly involved in many community organizations and volunteer services throughout Wallowa County. I have experience on the financial council at church and was also a founder of the Nez Perce Homeland Project, where I am still actively involved. As a resident of Wallowa I was incredibly honored to be part of the decision to expand services to the lower valley through primary care, physical therapy, and X-ray. I continue to be impressed by the dedication and progressive actions of the hospital staff.
I am no stranger to severe illness and have a vested interest in health care in Wallowa County and how it serves our population. I am proud of the work I have contributed to the health care district since being named a board member in 2018. Since I have been on the board, we have received numerous awards, including being named a Top 20 Critical Access Hospital four times, something no other organization nationwide has accomplished. However, I am most proud of the work we have done expanding services and continuing to grow to provide the care that Wallowa County needs, where they need it.
I serve the people of Wallowa County as a member of this board with no political agenda. I urge you to listen to the voice of the Chieftain and get out and vote! I would sincerely appreciate your vote for the board position of the Wallowa County Health Care District. If elected, I will continue to support the district’s mission of providing premier care to the residents and visitors of our beautiful home.
