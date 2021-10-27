My family lives in Wallowa County, has for 100-plus years. It's always been home. I loved the small town feel. People were kind and welcoming. Even if I hadn’t been in the county in years I always felt welcome.
In the last few years I have not felt welcome. I don’t want to visit. Going into businesses I get dirty looks and sassy attitudes. I always shop local. It’s hard when you are not welcome. Your lack of recognition doesn’t mean I am not a local; that I don’t belong.
Everyone seems to hate the tourists. Without them businesses would die. I used to invite my friends to visit. I no longer do. I don’t want them treated poorly.
Recently in Joseph, I ordered pizza, went to pick it up. My nieces were with me. It was busy. No big deal, we were not in a hurry, just happy we didn’t have to cook. We patiently waited, wearing masks. Everyone in there was giving us dirty looks. We clearly didn’t “belong.” The server was rude. We got our pizzas and left. In the car my niece asked, “why were those people looking at us like that?”
That broke my heart. This isn’t an isolated experience. I have sisters who would live in the county, but hate the way local people treat them. It's awful to see the way things are going. Maybe it’s too late, but I can hope for change.
