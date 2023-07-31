Many of us agree there is a major urban-rural divide in Oregon (and many other states)! The fact in Oregon is that 71% of all legislators live within 60 miles of the state Capitol. What are solutions when this results in voters from these urban areas controlling the entire state?

One idea is counties bordering Idaho break away from Oregon and join Idaho. Another idea is to change the Oregon Constitution to allow each county in Oregon to elect its own member for the state Senate.

Fred Byers
Mr. Parsons, you are mistaken about Reynolds v Sims. SCOTUS did not rule that legislative districts be the same physical size. The Court ruled that each district must represent the same population size. This decision was made because rural districts, particularly in southern states, were using district land area to control legislatures.

In short, land doesn't vote. People do.

So, every ten years lines are redrawn according to population, not land area.

