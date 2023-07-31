Many of us agree there is a major urban-rural divide in Oregon (and many other states)! The fact in Oregon is that 71% of all legislators live within 60 miles of the state Capitol. What are solutions when this results in voters from these urban areas controlling the entire state?
One idea is counties bordering Idaho break away from Oregon and join Idaho. Another idea is to change the Oregon Constitution to allow each county in Oregon to elect its own member for the state Senate.
Now wait: I know there was a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 1964, Reynolds v. Sims. The 5-4 decision mandated that citizen voter districts must be of equal numbers in size. Associate Justice John Marshall Harlan II (one of the dissenters) argued that the Equal Protection Clause was not designed to apply to voting rights.
Currently in 2023, the rural areas of Oregon and Washington do not have equal representation with the urban areas; this is unconstitutional and discriminatory. Many of us who are in older generations have witnessed times when opposing parties each held either the Senate or House. This forced our lawmakers to negotiate.
Before the industrialization and urbanization of the United States, a state Senate was understood to represent rural counties, as a counterbalance to towns and cities. However, today we have the majority of legislators residing within the heavily populated areas along the Interstate 5 corridor.
What would be the value of a senator from every county?
• A more responsive Legislature that would consider both sides of an issue as compared to our current status.
• Forced open debate.
• Allow Oregon to remain with its current borders.
Presently it appears that many urban legislators just say “It’s my way or the highway!” Working together would be a desirable solution.
What would it take to accomplish changing to one senator per county? Our current legislators would have to seek legal advice as this would end up before the U.S. Supreme Court. Keep in mind there are many states just like Oregon experiencing discrimination by the urban centers. Since the Supreme Court's 1964 ruling in Reynolds v. Sims, Portland has doubled in population along with several other big cities. We are now at the point where urban centers dictate most laws, rules and taxes over the rural areas, which do not have the votes. Otherwise it seems rural areas just sit back and don’t experience a true democracy! What do you choose?
Mr. Parsons, you are mistaken about Reynolds v Sims. SCOTUS did not rule that legislative districts be the same physical size. The Court ruled that each district must represent the same population size. This decision was made because rural districts, particularly in southern states, were using district land area to control legislatures.
In short, land doesn't vote. People do.
So, every ten years lines are redrawn according to population, not land area.
