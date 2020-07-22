I read with interest the story (printed in the Chieftain's July 8, 2020, issue) in Out of the Past, 100 years ago, July 8, 1920, about the shooting the day before of 15-year-old Thelma Caudle of Lostine.
Thelma Caudle was my father's sister. At the time of the story, 100 years ago, it was reported that the bullet had been removed from her abdomen, but she was "not out of danger yet."
The rest of the story is this: Thelma Caudle died of her injury three days after being shot. This was before my birth in January of 1925, but Thelma was always remembered in the Caudle family; I grew up with the tragic story. There were no repercussions for the 15-year-old boy who shot her, as he claimed it was unintentional. However, as an adult he ended up in prison, and years later died there.
Rhee (Caudle) Lathrop
Enterprise
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.