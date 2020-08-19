Racism is learned unconsciously beginning at an early age. The “doll test,” developed by Kenneth and Mamie Clark in the 1940s, showed that most children, including colored, from the ages of 3 to 7 would pick out the white doll as “good, nice and pretty,” while pointing to the colored doll as “bad, ugly and not nice.”
It can take a lifetime of consciousness raising to undo these early racial images. The sadness of racism is that people of color often internally believe they are inferior.
Racism is not a spectator sport. It is played on the field of life with consequences. We must make difficult, conscious choices. We cannot claim to be nonracist if we sit.
Edmond Burke said, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
Racism is defined by M. Clair and J. Denis as “individual and group-level structures that are implicated in the reproduction of racial inequality.”
Two young brothers came to my classroom to be tutored. After the day’s lesson I asked the boys, “Which of you is darker?”
Ten-year-old Ronnie lowered his eyes and said, “I am.”
I asked 8-year-old Derek, who was much darker, if he agreed. He said, “No, I am.”
I asked Ronnie why he said he was darker.
“Because I didn’t want to hurt his feelings," he said.
What have we done? We cannot sit this game out. It has consequences. The “feeding trough” is where in life we get our needs met. The white team gets first and best choice. The Black team often gets what is left.
How can we unlearn racism? Recognize the white team is privileged. We must use our white privilege to boost the efforts of those against whom the game is rigged, not use it for self-indulgence.
The unfairness is clear. The oppressed are wounded, incarcerated, often lacking in good nutrition, live in substandard housing, deal with a rigged-financial system, suffering schools, limited jobs and an unbalanced justice system.
We can talk with and read writings by people of color. It is enlightening.
As James Baldwin said, speaking to whites, “I know more about you than you know about me. Not everything that is faced can be changed but nothing can be changed unless it is faced.”
This is how we unlearn racism.
Don Scully
Joseph
