Results from the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment show that many residents in Wallowa County are concerned about the lack of fitness facilities, specifically a pool, available to the residents of Wallowa County. Wallowa County has not had a public pool since 2001.
At the same time, numerous bodies of water surround the community, making water safety a necessity. The most recent census shows that the two fastest-growing populations are adults over 65 and children under 17.
The Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness and Wallowa Memorial Hospital have engaged Ballard*King & Associates to complete a feasibility study for an aquatic center. Ballard*King is a facility-planning firm based out of Denver. We invite you to participate in this study by completing a survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WAACS. The results from this survey, combined with other forms of public input and a detailed market assessment, will be used to recommend facility components.
Our goal as community health care partners is to contribute to the health, wellness, and safety of our community and future generations through welcoming, fun, safe, and affordable aquatic activities by building an indoor community aquatic center.
It is essential to understand that this is an opportunity to provide feedback and dream about what an indoor aquatic facility could include. We want to create an efficient facility that meets our community's needs. It is also crucial to understand the financial willingness of our community to create a facility that will be sustainable for many generations to come.
Please let us know what is important to you by taking this brief, confidential survey. We appreciate your input and participation.
Larry Davy, Wallowa Memorial Hospital CEO, and Chantay Jett, Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness executive director
