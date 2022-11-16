Results from the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment show that many residents in Wallowa County are concerned about the lack of fitness facilities, specifically a pool, available to the residents of Wallowa County. Wallowa County has not had a public pool since 2001. 

At the same time, numerous bodies of water surround the community, making water safety a necessity. The most recent census shows that the two fastest-growing populations are adults over 65 and children under 17.

