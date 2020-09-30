First, my condolences to all who have suffered losses from the current wildfire season. I have never suffered such a loss and can only imagine the despair and loss these people are experiencing.
That said, having worked in the "woods" for many of my adult years, I have stated repeatedly that "if man does not manage the forests (log and thin them), Mother Nature will."
The preservationists (not environmentalists as they like to be called, and anyone who thinks not harvesting trees will preserve them is sadly misinformed) and the current court system are largely responsible for the large fires we have today. When the Tillamook Burn happened in 1933 (350,000 acres and four separate fires), we learned a lot about forest management and started to take steps to ensure a supply of timber (the first reforestation plantings were to aid the recovery of this area) and develop a plan to reduce the occurrence of large wildfires. Then, in the 1980s and '90s, we tossed all that hard-earned knowledge away and let the courts start (mis)managing our forestlands through lawsuits.
With people wishing to live closer to nature and the large fuel load that is added to the ground when there is no logging activity, moving to, or close to, the forested areas to build houses is just a time bomb ticking away.
The many people who are on the front lines protecting life and property are truly heroes, but they have been given an impossible task. If there is no thought put into fighting these fires before they happen, there is virtually no chance of controlling or putting them out, short of praying for rain from Mother Nature, once they get a good start.
If we are going to stop fires of the magnitude we are seeing today, we must aggressively plan for them. This would include logging and thinning to reduce fuel loads, fire breaks through timber stands where all fuel is removed (we used to do this, why did we stop?), allowing historic levels of grazing, limiting the construction of buildings without considering their construction materials and proximity to fire areas and returning the management of our forests to people who actually know what they are doing: foresters; not the courts.
Brion Buisman
Imnaha
