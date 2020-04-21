To the Editor:
We are two neighbors in Joseph, who write to encourage our fellow citizens to vote for Joel Fish for Wallowa County Sheriff. My wife and I met Chief Fish at an evening rally at the courthouse gazebo, in the earliest days of his residence in Oregon, shortly after he was hired as Chief of Police in Enterprise. We were impressed with his efforts to get out to meet people and familiarize himself with the concerns of those he would be serving. Since then, Chief Fish has not disappointed. Both Tom's family and mine have heard many positive things about him. He has a genuine, humane concern for the needs of his community and how law enforcement can contribute to the quality of life in Enterprise. As Sheriff, he will bring that same attitude to the entire County.
Tom and his wife, as well as my wife and I, strongly believe that if Wallowa County residents want to have a good, fair-minded, community-focused person as our Sheriff, you should vote for Joel Fish.
LTjg Dan Blair, USN (Ret'd.) Tom Bingham,
Joseph Joseph
