The residents of Joseph are extremely lucky to have Mayor Teresa Sajonia running for another term.
Teresa has served as a city councilor and mayor for the past 14 years. I can’t imagine a more qualified candidate. I served on the council for seven of those years and was always impressed with her understanding of all agenda items and willingness to listen to resident input. She definitely did her homework.
Teresa’s work ethic is incredible. When she starts a project she sees it through to completion. That type of leadership and tenacity is what we need in city government. It would be a step backwards to vote in someone with no experience. We need consistency.
I would like to remind everyone that the mayor and all council positions are strictly voluntary. Nobody gets paid, and it is a thankless job. Unfortunately folks are quick to criticize anything they don’t agree with or that doesn’t personally benefit them.
“Change, we need change” has become a common rant in all elections — big and small. You want change? Get involved. Attend meetings. Volunteer for local boards and committees. Or better yet, run for a position on the city council where your vote really gets counted.
Teresa runs one of the busiest, most successful businesses in Joseph and has been on Main Street for 32 years. She doesn’t need another job, especially one with no compensation.
We should be thankful she is willing to serve another term. Let’s let her finish the job.
Jim Zacharias
Joseph
