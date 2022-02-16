Donald Trump was the strongest supporter of Bible believers of any president, and what he's done for evangelicals, as it relates to Israel. My question to you is what was the cause of Donald Trump losing the election? And what was the case of the plague and riots and natural disasters? You might say Twitter and Facebook and their lies. You might say it's godless media, but I can tell you the cause.
The cause of Donald Trump losing the election was the judgment of God on America. It's the same reason the plague came. Floods came, fires came and cities' monuments were torn down. The judgment of God brought the COVID on our nation. It is the same reason we were humiliated in such a terrible way in Afghanistan, and the same reason Biden won.
The spirit of the Antichrist will try to convince you that it wasn't the judgment of God, so you will fight with flesh and blood rather than battling with principalities and powers and repent. The Antichrist has, in fact, impacted the church. Not all of them, but many of them. Instead of revivals, prayer meetings, Sunday night services and people crying out to God, no preaching on judgment of fear of hell.
If you truly want to save America, we should all come together, have revivals and prayer meetings. We can only do it on our knees and by allowing the Holy Spirit to save America from an Antichrist spirit. Do you hear sermons on suffering for Christ, or hell or judgment? If not, why not?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.