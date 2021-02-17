I was heartened to see that 11 Republicans voted to remove Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments. Sadly, my Congressman, Cliff Bentz was not among them, hardly surprising from a man who disputes the legitimacy of the election that brought him to the House.
Greene claims she is censored or "canceled" which is not true. She has been allowed to make all of her hateful and lunatic statements over and over again on every platform imaginable, but no one is compelled by law to let her have any influence on policy or to otherwise give her crazy rants credence.
I am not a Democrat, but I cannot vote Republican as long as the party lives in fear of Donald Trump and those who traffic in falsehoods, conspiracy theories and violence. This country has a lot of challenges, and we need to work together to solve them. None of the problems will be solved by lies or by the barrel of an AR-15. I hope they show the courage needed to bar Donald Trump from office in the future and follow up on justice for those who stormed the Capitol, because justice matters.
John Chlopek
Lostine
