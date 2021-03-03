Recently I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Cloverleaf Hall convention center.
I was a bit apprehensive about the long lines, canceled appointments and potential vaccine shortages that you hear about in the news. I arrived at the site a few minutes before my appointment and stood in a line of three. I was greeted by a lady at the first table, given a short questionnaire to complete (2 minutes), then was sent to the next table — no line. The young lady checked my card and gave me the “shot” and pointed me to the next table.
Again, no line. The young lady asked my name, did her computer thing while another lady placed a piece of tape on my coat on which she had written my departure time "11:45." You have to wait 15 minutes before you can leave to make sure you don’t have any adverse reaction to the vaccine. It’s important to note: my departure time was the same as my appointment time. Other than the 15-minute waiting period, the whole process took approximately 4 minutes.
This was the most-organized, streamlined event I’ve ever attended and should be a model for the nation. Congratulations, amazing job. And this "crew" of amazing people did approximately 400 vaccinations that day.
Richard Underwood
Lostine
