Legacy building is a powerful human drive. We yearn to leave something enduring to be remembered by.
Opportunities for creating legacies vary. Leo Adler’s generosity will be celebrated for generations by individuals and organizations in Baker City. La Grande’s Cook Library and Max Square commemorate Maxine and Tom Cook. Most legacies strive to enhance quality of life by expanding access to education, recreation, human interaction and nature.
Community trails have all the qualities great legacies are made of. They connect towns, friends and families to nature and healthy activities. The world needs more opportunities for communicating and exercising in nature.
Uncounted hours and dollars have gone toward the creation of two public trails, one from Elgin to Joseph and another between La Grande and Island City. Finances were lined up and enthusiastic anticipation nearly unanimous. However, vehement opposition by a few property owners brought both dreams to a halt. That could well become their legacy.
Landowners along other public trails have learned their fears were unfounded and that trails improve their lifestyles and land value. They are happy to have opened their hearts and land to others.
Let the Wallowa Union Rail Authority, county commissioners and a few dedicated trail people schedule a conciliatory meeting. Local landowners could review their initial responses: fear of strangers and loss of privacy. They could emerge as local heroes today and remembered for generations for generosity rather than obstructionism.
