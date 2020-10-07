I agree that every eligible American should vote. It is so very important that we take part in our democracy. I would add that every American should vote knowing the U.S. Constitution, remembering the 242-year history of our country, knowing the candidates and being aware of what their vote will mean for the future of the United States of America.
What mattered as we voted in 2016? Were we thinking about health care? For the first time, the U.S. had a start toward health care for everyone. Now, our administration is suing to destroy the health care system we have and refusing to take a pandemic seriously.
Were we thinking about jobs? Unemployment was at an all-time low (about 5%) in 2016, now it is nearing an all-time high (almost 15%).
Family values was a prominent topic of concern in 2016. Since then, our government has taken thousands of children away from their parents at our southern border.
Fearful people bought guns during the Obama administration, expecting the government would take the guns they had. Guns have not been confiscated, but there is more fear than ever and more people buying guns to protect themselves.
Were we thinking about the national debt four years ago? When we voted in 2016, the national debt was over $19 trillion. Now, the national debt is over $26 trillion.
Scientists in 2016 were telling us we were nearing the point of no return in climate change. Now, we are questioning how to live with the effects of climate change and suffering from wildfires, worse storms, hurricanes and floods.
What happened? We Americans said we were voting for change in 2016. We got change, but it is helpful for very few. So we need to realize that laying blame and calling names does not solve our problems. We need to start working together to solve the problems.
According to author Jon Meachum, “The Lord gave us brains for a reason and we should be using them."
Evelyn Swart
Joseph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.