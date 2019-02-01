To the citizens of our area and especially to the ones in Wallowa County: We are a great country already in spite of the slogan “Make America Great Again”. The Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce Citizens Awards banquet recognized just a very few of those who have and who know that America is great already. I was shocked and completely surprised to be honored by the Wallowa Mountain Quilters Guild and the Chamber with the Unsung Hero award. I thank all involved. There are so many of us who go about our every day lives to make this a wonderful place to live and work. They deserve to be rewarded too.
When we take note of the situations around the world, how many of us consider the fact that out of the billions of people that inhabit our planet, that, by the grace of God, you as the reader of this and I as the writer are two of those billions to live in the United States of America. We all have been rewarded with freedom, advantages and opportunities to do something to benefit others and to help ourselves.
It was so nice to be reminded of my efforts. I thank you WMQG again for singling me out for this very special award.
Hope McLaughlin
Enterprise
