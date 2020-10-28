I have a couple of political issues I would like to address. The first is 32-003. I personally think the commissioners have more important issues to spend their time on than promoting moving the boundary of Idaho to include Wallowa County. The diversity of Oregon is what makes this such a great state. I've lived in Idaho and prefer living in Oregon. If people think Idaho is a better place to live, they are free to move there.
The second issue is President Trump's attack on Medicare for all. Does he realize he just received the best socialized medicine in the world for free at a 100% government run hospital after he came down with COVID? It would have been interesting to see how he would have fared if he had to go to a hospital comparable to the kind most Americans have to use. He keeps talking about a great replacement for the Obamacare, but he has had four years to replace it, and he still has not.
My third issue is our economy. The stock market is doing great but, but the economy is not. They are not the same thing.
My last issue is that I question a system that enables billionaires to become nearly $1 trillion richer during a global pandemic but refuses to raise the wages for those at the bottom. The federal minimum wage has been $7.25 for the last 10 years.
Let's remember we are all Americans and we need to come together after this election no matter who wins. This country has become too divided. Let's love our neighbor and help each other. We have more in common than we have differences.
Rusty Hogg
Enterprise
