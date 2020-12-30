I'm amazed that the Chieftain printed Hal McCune's letter titled "Legislators prop up cruel, self-centered, ignorant president."
Politico 2020 Election Results for Oregon by county show that more than two-thirds of the counties in Oregon voted for this "cruel, self-centered and ignorant president;" that's a large number of "spineless Trump sycophants." Locally, more than 66% of Wallowa County votes in this past election were for President Trump.
If this newspaper is published to serve the local populace, it's doing a very poor job in regards to the "majority." Perhaps letters from liberal outsiders in Pendleton should be left in Pendleton. What's next, letters to "our" editor from the Portland area?
Maury Bunn
Enterprise
