I’m sure we all have seen the fake “we can’t ask you about your disability” signs around town, which distort the provisions of both laws and shift liability from the person to the business that allows itself to be intimidated.
Newsflash: The accommodation isn't prescribed by the person using it, it is negotiated. Walking in maskless is a clear violation of terms of service, and provides the business with the absolute right to negotiate with you and determine what accommodation they will provide such that the function you want to complete — buying food — happens. And to provide it, they are in their rights not only to ask "is this disability related?" but to demand medical documentation.
I spent years working with compliance of Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act and the Reasonable Accommodations provision of the Americans With Disabilities Act. I see no reason for our local businesses to take on the liability for COVID-19 treatments just because they've allowed themselves to be lied to about provisions of ADA and the Rehab Act.
Don't believe me? EEOC.gov has more guidance.
I'm sick of entitled people walking into our stores inaccurately citing "law" and leaving liability for business owners in their wake.
KC Bowman
Joseph
