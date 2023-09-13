Some Oregonians believe that officials who live in Western Oregon do not listen to them. However, listening works two ways. Is it possible that Eastern Oregonians and Western Oregonians could listen to each other? We might listen and try to understand what the differences are about.
A lot of people did not want the governor to require people to wear masks or get vaccinations or isolate themselves to keep from spreading the pandemic. They did not want to be told how to avoid getting COVID-19. Others, like myself, like the fact that the governor cares about the health of all Oregonians and feels obligated to warn us of the danger of pandemic disease. If we had all cared about the health of our fellow Oregonians, we would have had fewer deaths and we would have less danger now from a recurrence of the disease.
A lot of Oregon people do not like the idea that the climate is changing and do not want to make any changes in their lifestyle to save the planet. They say that the climate is not changing. Others, myself included, want to be sure that our potential great-grandchildren have the ability to live at least as comfortably as we who live now. We are willing to make some changes in the way we live in the present, to benefit future generations. We believe what the majority of scientists tell us. If the scientists happened to be wrong, we would rejoice. But, if they are right, we will be saving millions of lives by making necessary changes.
Some Oregonians do not want any woman to have an abortion for any reason. Some do not accept people who want to change their birth gender. I believe that I can live peaceably with my neighbors without involving myself in their sexuality and medical choices. I see no reason for any government to be involved in these personal and private decisions.
Oh, for an opportunity to listen to and understand each other’s values. Then perhaps, there would be no need to talk about changing state boundaries.
