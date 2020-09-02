I would like to answer the first of Mr. Hohmann’s questions posed in his letter ("Many questions should linger for Trump supporters," Wednesday, Aug. 26), "What has (President Trump) done to make your lives better?"
As I ponder an answer, I realize the premise of this question is foreign to the way I view the duties of the president.
The responsibilities of the president are enumerated in the Constitution, and making my life better is not one of them. If my life is made better, incidentally, through policy decisions, so be it. The quality of my life, however, should not be "made" by anyone other than myself, certainly not by the President of the United States.
I would argue the fierce, independent spirit of the people of this nation functions better when the government, rather than trying to help, gets out of the way.
The state level is where we should be asking this question. Our local government has much more power to affect the quality of our lives. And I do often pose the question about whether my state leadership has made my life better. They certainly have the power to make my life more complicated, such as the paper grocery bag shaming (you’re killing trees, start using plastic), followed by the plastic bag ban (you’re killing fish, stop using plastic). Or perhaps zoning regulations or whether school is opening in the fall. Ah, but I digress.
Perhaps I don’t have an answer to Mr. Hohmann’s question after all.
Trina Rice
Enterprise
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.