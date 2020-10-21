It is a tough time to be in the newspaper industry. We have been subscribers to the Chieftain and The Observer for years. It’s quite easy to see that the two are becoming more and more integrated.
My family has been a part of, and supporters of, local school athletic programs for years. We have supported our daughter and countless community youths as we have been kept abreast on their athletic achievements via the Chieftain sports articles. Now, those reports are nearly impossible to find. A picture — maybe. No articles. COVID-19 has taken away much of the kids activities, but there is school volleyball and touch football being played. And who doesn’t want to keep up with the local cross-country squad success?
I once advised an editor that if he wanted to sell papers, he needed to play up local sports, FFA and 4-H news. Parents and grandparents love to read about their kids in the paper. I am now offered articles by Baker City reporters in the Chieftain. I might understand it in The Observer, but I don’t expect local sports to be bumped out of our paper for the same news article from Baker City.
I hope you’ll reconsider the latest editorial decisions. Quite a few will make their decisions on whether or not we need to read about local news in the Chieftain or Observer — there may not be a need to keep both. Anyone else agree?
David E. Bruce
Enterprise
