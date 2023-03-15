In response to "Sheriffs are doing what they should" (March 1), I would like to offer some thoughts.
It seems likely that the "church" that sponsored Measure 114 is more concerned about the increasing level of gun violence in the United States than of dealing in politics or the Second Amendment. Churches are also not in the business of educating their parishioners about the "God-given right" to be shooting people, regardless of the context.
A sheriff's job is to enforce the law, not to interpret which laws they personally feel like enforcing.
What is truly going backward is a "civilized" country that cannot or will not enforce sensible gun laws to protect its citizens.
It's as simple as that.
The argument that the government and the people voting for sensible gun control laws are trying to disarm people and take away their Second Amendment rights is long past having any credibility. I don't think any entity or person is trying to do either, it's too late, the country is already awash with millions of guns.
The objective is to make people take responsibility for their Second Amendment right, so we can stop adding more gasoline to the already raging gun violence inferno.
Are gun control laws a hassle? Yes. Are they more of a hassle than a mass shooting? Ask the parents of a child murdered in their school.
Our forefathers' foresight could never have imagined the current tragedy of carnage happening in the this country today.
