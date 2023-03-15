Editor's Note

In response to "Sheriffs are doing what they should" (March 1), I would like to offer some thoughts.

It seems likely that the "church" that sponsored Measure 114 is more concerned about the increasing level of gun violence in the United States than of dealing in politics or the Second Amendment. Churches are also not in the business of educating their parishioners about the "God-given right" to be shooting people, regardless of the context.

