On rejecting white guilt:
The Opinion page published in the July 1 edition of the Chieftain left me nauseated. In a nation founded on equality, the rule of law and the preservation of God-given (inalienable) rights, it is appalling that citizens of any race, ethnicity or creed feel entitled to blatantly and recklessly accuse folks they’ve never met of crimes and offenses they did not commit.
In his July 1 letter, Mr. Hockett’s recollection of racism that took place in the South during the early 1900s was weaponized to remind us that even today “these attitudes exist everywhere.”
Mr. Hockett, I reject your disdainful exaggeration and instead draw upon my own experience as a youth growing up in the latter part of the 20th century. Believe it or not, one of my best friends growing up was a little girl you would call a “negro.” The funny thing is, I didn’t know she needed to be called anything other than my friend. Neither did she. It wasn’t until I became an adult that I realized people (mostly white people) cared about the color of one’s skin, especially if it was white. It was white “woke” college students and power-hungry progressives who showed me the utility of reducing entire people groups to nothing more than the color of their skin. The attempts to make me feel guilty about where and to whom I was born will not be successful.
“Anti-racism” is not the answer — love is.
Rebecca Patton
Enterprise
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.