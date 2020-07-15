One year ago on July 1, 2019, I received an email from Chris Rush of the EO Media Group. He was responding to my letter complaining about the rapid turnover of editors of the Wallowa County Chieftain.
"We have indeed had an unfortunately high level of turnover at our editor position at the Wallowa County Chieftain. While I cannot comment specifically on personnel issues, suffice it to say the position is absolutely key for producing a robust editorial product on a weekly basis, communicating with and leading local staff, and interfacing in a positive way with the community at large.
"We agree that Ellen Bishop is doing an excellent job and serving the needs of the community in her short tenure. Her maturity, life experience, professionalism and the dedication she has shown to the job in these past several weeks have reaffirmed this.
"I do agree with you that the rapid succession of newsroom leadership may have led to some apprehension among the Chieftain’s loyal readership. That is certainly understandable. Please know that General Manager Jennifer Cooney, Ellen Bishop and myself are working very hard to restore readers’ full confidence in their local newspaper. We hope you will give us the opportunity to win back your trust through reliable local journalism.
"Thank you for reading and I welcome your continue comments, suggestions, and constructive criticism to help make the Chieftain even better in this pursuit.
Now I understand that Mr. Rush is leaving EO Media. Is there no stability within this organization? Who is piloting this ship?
Evelyn Swart
Joseph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.