There are peaceful protests by people protesting social inequality and/or police brutality. Unfortunately, there are those few who take advantage of these demonstrations to instigate riots, looting and burning of private property.
This does not contribute to the desired message but does remind us of a previous moment in the history from Germany.
“Hitler had radical homosexual activist Ernst Röhm and his feared Brownshirts, also called Sturmabteilung (storm troopers), to storm into the meetings of his political opponents, disrupting and shouting down speakers," Bill Federer wrote in the June 6 issue of American Minute.
"Brownshirts organized Antifa-style protests and street riots, smashing windows, blocking traffic, setting fires, vandalizing, and even beating to death innocent bystanders to spread fear and panic.
"Once securely in power, Hitler had his SS and Gestapo secret police kill the Brownshirts in the Night of the Long Knives, thus eliminating competition and giving the public impression that he was cracking down on lawbreakers.
"Hitler confiscated guns from private citizens.
Hitler's Minister of Propaganda, Joseph Goebbels, pioneered the use of fake news to sway the public opinion to accept the lies of the deep state:
"If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.”
This is not to say we are repeating history, but only that this is not a partisan issue and we must mutually protect ourselves from government overreach. Make your voice heard, vote early.
David Ebbert
Enterprise
