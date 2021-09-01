In reference to the opinion page "Voice of the Chieftain” on Aug. 18, I would like to offer an alternate opinion (everyone is entitled to an opinion). Mask mandate is more than just a “local issue” — it is a national health issue impacting almost everyone. Nor is it a partisan issue. There are examples of mandates addressing the health and safety of the nation such as seat belts, no smoking in public places, prescriptions required for drugs, etc.
The Journal of the American Medical Association reviewed data from 10 previous studies conclude mask wearing substantially reduces spread of coronavirus. Overall, the authors found mask wearing’s main benefit is source control, which protects others by reducing the number of respiratory droplets released, rather than respiratory protection, which protects the wearer. In a publication of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the U.S., researchers poured over at least 150 other studies, models and findings to draw their conclusion: “The available evidence suggests that near-universal adoption of nonmedical masks when out in public, in combination with complementary public health measures, could successfully reduce virus reproduction.”
Wallowa County is not immune from the pandemic. When facts and science are ignored in favor of misinformation from unqualified sources, are local officials acting irresponsibly? Masks are proven to protect the public. And yes, it is unfair to place students and school officials in a conflicting situation when local officials assume a personal agenda.
David Ebbert
Enterprise
