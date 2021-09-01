The recent mask and vaccine mandates issued by the state of Oregon are nonsensical and require intense scrutiny by the public. It is at this time that many of us are questioning our ability to stand firm in the face of social castigation and, potentially, legal repercussions for refusing to kowtow to the authoritarian regime.
This is no longer a discussion about public health. If masks work, we can mask. If vaccines work, those who want to protect themselves have that option. The personal choice to vaccinate based on preference and risk tolerance has been taken from us and is being wielded as a political tool to demand conformity, and I for one will have none of it.
If we are unable, or unwilling, to come together as a community in defense of the liberties of our fellow community members and countrymen, we will see this overreach of power extend much further than it has already.
“First they came for the communists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a communist; Then they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist; Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist; Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Jew; Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak out for me." — Martin Niemöller, 1946
Rebecca Patton
Enterprise
