As I travel around the county and see many banners and signs in support of the president's re-election, many questions come to mind for his supporters.
The first would be what has he done to make your lives better? Some would say the economy has been doing great. But the fact is that he inherited a robust economy that President Obama built back up from a major recession and when this president took office the unemployment rate was a low 4.6%.
And I wonder how you feel about the lies he tells on an almost daily basis. His run for the White House began with the lie that Obama wasn't born in the U.S. How do you feel about the childlike and vindictive name-calling toward anyone who doesn't agree with his incessant tweets or to those people who are brave enough to stand up to his bullying?
Do you feel good about his cozying up to the Russian dictator, while rejecting the findings of his own national security team? How do you feel about this self-described "stable genius" implying that drinking or injecting disinfectant to prevent COVID-19 might be a good idea?
This is a man who has been enabled all his life. The first was by his father who gave him millions of dollars, then by banks that did the same and more recently by Senate Republicans when he does things like separate children from their parents.
Does it bother you that only seven nations in the entire world have more deaths per capita due to the virus? Do you think that the lack of leadership by the administration might have something to do with that as he lies about the availability of testing and PPE as well as the importance of wearing masks during the pandemic?
The president claims to be a successful businessman yet he has filed for bankruptcy six times. Now he is trying to run the country like a corporation and is in danger of bankrupting our democracy. His biggest success was being the star of a reality TV show. He doesn't seem to realize that he works for us and not the other way around.
My last and most important question is how can you justify keeping this man's hand on the switch that launches our nuclear weapons for four more years?
Ken Hohmann
Wallowa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.