The people of Wallowa County are known for their warmth, kindness, and generosity. My personal experience has borne that out — at least until the pandemic reached its current level of lethality. Now, going to Safeway, where about half the folks are unmasked, it has become increasingly apparent that what many of my fellow citizens value more than the lives of their friends and neighbors is their “freedom” to infect others.
I just hope that the day never comes when the leaders of one of our two major political parties and their partisan media surrogates declare drunk driving to be an inalienable individual right. At that point, our roads will become as dangerous as our grocery stores are now.
Stephen Ducat
Joseph
