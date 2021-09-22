Last September, when there were 28,000 daily infections, schools closed to stop the spread and classes were moved online. Today there are 150,000 daily cases and children are back in the classroom.
Unfortunately, children account for 26% of new infections, totaling 250,000 in the past week; 2,500 are in the hospital and tens of thousands are being sent home to quarantine — with fewer online options for learning.
And still, there are anti-mask protests across the nation. Recently, Wallowa County protesters were pictured front page in this newspaper encouraging parents to send their kids to school unmasked in violation of the governor’s mandate. “Don’t be sheep!” one speaker said.
Delta has created another dangerous surge in the pandemic and 100,000 more people may die before this terrible year ends. I am reminded of the parable shared by pastors and priests about the dying man who wonders why God has abandoned him. When he reaches the pearly gates he asks why his faith did not save him.
God replies (and I paraphrase): I created science to help you evolve beyond suffering but you were focused on fear. I inspired doctors to help you stay safe but you were filled with disdain. I even sent a new vaccine but you turned away, demanding personal freedom. So yes, you are here of your own free will, which is also a gift … but faith in my plan could have saved you.
We are sheep. We mask up to protect the lambs.
Janet Graham
Enterprise
