I was appalled by the misrepresentation of our grant endeavor by Bill Bradshaw (Quota of ‘marginalized’ needed for recycling grant, Sept. 23, 2020).
As a member of the Wallowa County Recycling Task Force working on the grant, I have actually read the grant application guidance and there is no mention of a quota whatsoever. Furthermore, to represent focus areas that give applicants extra points for grading as “extra state regulations” is quite a stretch. By the way, “marginalized” means left out, disempowered, voiceless — the very thing our local elected officials complain about every day because the urban counties make the rules. The truth is, we are being given an opportunity by the state DEQ to apply for grant money — not that they are burdening us with new regulations. What a slap in the face for the state DEQ representative who is actively helping us with our grant application.
It seems to be popular among some to whine about how the state is mistreating us out here in rural Oregon, but the fact is, we get more grant money per capita from state grants and we play that “rural, underserved” card all the time to do so. Taking state lottery funds from 2015-19 as an example, Wallowa County got $49 per person vs. Marion County’s $24 — almost double. So it seems pretty churlish to whine about some extra points for some other marginalized group, whether it’s the poor, people of color, Native Americans or whatever.
And yes, the grant instructions take pains to point out that diversity applies not only to ethnicity, but also to socioeconomic factors, religious and gender diversity. All this makes your twisting of the issue into a seemingly race-related “quota” even more disturbing.
Randi Jandt
Enterprise
