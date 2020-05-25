Dear Chieftain,
In reference to your picture of the Nord Motor Court:
Cecil Best, my father, and my mother Lillian bought the court about May, 1945 from a lady whose last name was Sandy. 2 ½ years later they sold it to Mr. Nord. Cecil then bought 51% of the Wallowa Valley Stage Line in late 1948. Then he and Mom bought the Enterprise Hotel from Mrs. Last.
Those units that you can see in the right side of the picture were heated by wood (small) stoves in each unit. There were 6 or 8. It was me and my brother Duane’s job to split the wood for heat and the kindling. The lawn mowing was done by us with a push mower and the trimming with hand clippers. (Nothing electric in those days.)
Thanks for the old picture.
Keith Best
