No one has asked me whether I want to be back in Idaho. Surprising. I lived in Idaho more than 40 years and I heard a lot of complaining from people saying, “Wish I could move to Oregon.”
Now some people in Wallowa County want to be in Idaho. Do you suppose Idaho can afford us to the same extent Oregon has afforded Eastern Oregon? We should check that out.
One thing about Idaho that is an improvement over Oregon is the tax structure. Oregon has but two main forms of taxation — property and income tax, while Idaho uses property, income and sales tax to balance a more stable funding system for state government. And yet, people in Idaho complain about taxes just as much as people in Eastern Oregon.
Sure, Idaho voters have a reputation for being conservative, although sometimes the legislators just base their decisions on what is best for most of the state.
Is it the case of “the grass is greener the other side of the river?” Having lived in four states in this country, I am led to believe that changes in boundaries cannot satisfy people. In Oregon, people west of the Cascades and those who live on the east side of the Cascades typically want different things from the Legislature.
Residents of northern Idaho and residents of southern Idaho traditionally want different things from the state government. In California, there was disagreement between people who lived in Northern California and those in Southern California. In Illinois, the Chicago-area businesses and the "downstate" farmers did not agree. In actuality, people everywhere differ in the way they see and understand the world.
People in any state, county or locale should be talking to each other. They need to spend some time listening to each other. Michael Steele, former GOP chairman, said recently, “The American people have to decide what kind of country they want and what kind of man or woman they want to lead it.”
He did not mean that we should form separate enclaves of people who have the same world view. We should be sharing our ideas, listening to each other and being willing to consider new possibilities. Instead of dividing people, we should be talking and listening to each other.
We do not need to draw lines separating each other. Moving state lines will not make people happier.
Evelyn Swart
Joseph
