Regarding parking issues at the farmers market, moving it to the public parking lot is counterproductive — it's for public parking! Who will clear all the RVs and boats out for the market? Where will they park? It's nearly impossible to find a parking space in Joseph in the summer anyway. What about Chief Joseph Days? It's hard to find a parking space anywhere in town and lots of driveways are blocked!
The public lot is right on the highway. People would park along the highway and families with kids would be getting in and out of their cars. Logging trucks and hay trucks come down that highway. It's unsafe!
Complaining about the music from the market is petty. Other events are much louder. We live on Russell Lane and many summer evenings we have been blasted with music coming across town from Embers. Is there a double standard here?
The blocked driveway issue appears to be with just one household. Why not put cones out to keep people from parking there? If their quiet mornings are interrupted, start the music an hour later. If there is trash, put out another trash can. If the dog is an issue, put a warning sign on the fence. This shouldn't be so complicated.
A farmers market should be celebrated! Why push it out to a location with limited exposure? That wouldn't be for the good of the community, and surely it's not because of personal issues … that would just be wrong!
Sandi Richerson
Joseph
