Whose Republican Party is this? Not the same as even 10 years ago. Although this party has not revised the platform in six years, actions speak louder than words.
1. A Republican president was impeached in 2020 for extortion by withholding financial and military aid from an ally, the government of Ukraine, until they would announce an unfounded investigation into his political opponent. There were numerous confirming testimonies during this investigation, including his own staff. The Republican Senate then unanimously acquitted him with no reservations and no witnesses, in effect saying, "This was acceptable behavior for our man."
2. This same president was again impeached with insurrection in 2021 when he was found responsible for efforts to overturn the results of our national election in a clear violation of the U.S. Constitution. With a resulting riot and attack on the nation’s capitol by his supporters. No witness testimony was heard to deny this charge, and in fact, after numerous election recounts and more than 80 lawsuits all being dismissed as frivolous or lack of evidence, he still claims to have won the election. He was again acquitted by vote of the Republican Senate with no reservations. This effectively condones disregarding the Constitution while the Republican Party is in power.
3. Support for voter suppression: Multiple state Republican leaders and legislatures have enacted new laws, since losing the presidential election in 2020, to limit voting. Reducing the opportunity to request a mail-in ballot or register to vote, prohibiting officials from automatically sending ballot applications, reduce the number of ballot drop boxes, adding new and stricter voter ID, shorten the time frame for early voting and expanding voter purge practices are all intended to reduce voter turnout. Congressional Republicans have threatened to filibuster H.R. 4, a voting rights bill which would have restored voting rights, if it was brought to the Senate floor for a vote where it could be defeated.
This party is all about power and an authoritarian government. It certainly does not abide by the Constitution, and only refers to it when it benefits the party. This is no longer a "Party of the People." It has been “bought and paid for” by Citizens United, special-interest groups and super PACs.
If democracy is to survive, it is crucial we send a clear message at the voting booth to all public officials, “the American people are rejecting the New Republican Party.”
David Ebbert
Enterprise
