Following the election results I am again worried by the different voting patterns between the urban and rural parts of Oregon. And these days I fear it will inflame the "steal the election" believers.
Please understand that urban voters are not bad people. They are the people that teach our future experts and scientists in our universities, that administer the hospitals where the most critical care occurs at the end of the helicopter ride, that administer the facilities for the most disabled Oregonians, that create the apps on our mobile phones we so enjoy, create the content for our entertainment on the theater or screen, manage the system that brings gasoline to pump into your vehicles, manage the grid that keep the lights on and the house warm, regulate the utilities, insurance companies and other businesses that would otherwise charge what they want and be less diligent, engineer anything complicated and design our clothes.
And consider the forward movement of history. Urban areas have always been more progressive. The American Revolution was begun in Boston, the French Revolution in Paris and English parliamentary reforms came primarily from the London area. It's the consequence a lot of people living close together, churning ideas.
No harm is intended. Our system, the best system, is one-person, one-vote. There are just more of us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.